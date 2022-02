Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that the militants deliberately increased the number of attacks on the eve of the meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Illegal armed groups with the support of Russia have increased the number of provocations. This was done deliberately on the eve of the meeting of the UN Security Council, during which the implementation of the Minsk agreements will be considered. The increase in the number of targeted attacks, which endanger civilians, including children, should be noted. At that, the Russian Federation is stepping up an information campaign to involve the occupying administrations in order to justify the expansion of the scale of armed aggression against our state. Our representatives in the JCCC carried out all the necessary response procedures, the relevant mechanisms are activated at the level of the OSCE SMM," Reznikov said.

He also expects that relevant information will be reflected in the reports of the OSCE SMM.

Besides, he noted that, together with colleagues from other departments, they ensured maximum access for Ukrainian and foreign media to the places of shelling, so that everything was as transparent as possible.

"Everything will be done to provide the world with objective information about who really violates the Minsk agreements and does not want peace. All the facts that happened today must be investigated. This will allow us to act more effectively in the future in order to support the ceasefire," Reznikov said.

As of 1 p.m., fire from Russian-controlled illegal armed groups had ceased.

The units of the Joint Forces control the situation, the authorities are taking measures to fix the damage caused, eliminate the consequences of shelling, and provide the necessary assistance to the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants violated the ceasefire regime in the JFO zone 29 times on Thursday, one military and two civilians were injured.