UK To Increase Financial Aid To Ukraine To USD 135 Million

The United Kingdom has decided to increase its financial aid to Ukraine to USD 135 million (GBP 100 million).

Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, has announced this at a press conference following a meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I can announce the next component of our assistance, increasing our funding for these projects to GBP 100 million," Truss said.

She recalled that the UK provided Ukraine with defense weapons and helped with the training of 22,000 members of the Ukrainian army.

Truss also noted that she was glad to be in Kyiv to launch a new trilateral cooperation with Ukraine and Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, the UK and Poland are launching a new trilateral format of cooperation, which provides for the strengthening of security and the development of trade between the countries.

In early February, Ukraine, the UK and Poland postponed the announcement of the creation of a new format of cooperation due to the illness of British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss with the coronavirus.