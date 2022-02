Court Reinstates Pavlenko, Suspected Of Embezzling USD 400,000 Of "Criminal Common Fund", As ARMA Deputy Head

The Kyiv District Administrative Court declared illegal and canceled the order to dismiss the former deputy head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Volodymyr Pavlenko, who is suspected of embezzling USD 400,000 of the so-called “criminal common fund.”

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The decision was made on February 14.

The court partially satisfied Pavlenko's claim.

Thus, the court declared illegal and canceled the order of the acting director of ARMA Dmytro Zhoravovych to dismiss Pavlenko.

The court also reinstated Pavlenko to the post of deputy head.

Besides, the District Court recovered from ARMA in favor of Pavlenko earnings for the time of forced absenteeism in the amount of UAH 319,403.

The court's decision states that it must be executed immediately.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure from house arrest to a bail in the amount of UAH 310,000 for Volodymyr Pavlenko, the former deputy chairman of the ARMA, who is suspected of embezzlement of USD 400,000, transferred to the management of the institution.

The ex-deputy head of ARMA Pavlenko asked the court to cancel the order to dismiss him and reinstate him in his post.

The acting head of the ARMA, Dmytro Zhoravovych, dismissed the deputy head of ARMA Volodymyr Pavlenko in September 2021.