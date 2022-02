Shell Of Militants Hit Courtyard Of Vrubivskyi Lyceum In Luhansk Region Where 30 Pupils And 14 Staff Were

A shell of militants hit the courtyard of the Vrubivskyi Lyceum in Luhansk region, where there were 30 pupils and 14 staff members.

The press service of the Popasnianska city military-civilian administration has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at about 10:25 a.m. in the morning, shelling took place from the temporarily occupied territory in the village of Vrubivka, as a result of which one of the shells hit the courtyard of the Vrubivskyi Lyceum of the Popasnianska urban territorial community. At the time of the shelling, there were 30 pupils and 14 staff members in the lyceum," the statement says.

As of 11:10 a.m., 8 pupils and 2 employees of the lyceum are in the basement of the lyceum, the rest of the children were taken away by their parents.

Besides, a direct hit in the economic structure of one of the residential buildings was recorded, a private house on Tsentralna Street was damaged.

The communal infrastructure was also damaged, namely, a high-pressure gas pipeline was interrupted.

Currently, 70 apartments in high-rise buildings and 96 private houses are left without gas supply.

Representatives of the Popasnianska city military-civilian administration, the State Emergency Service in Luhansk region and police department No. 4 of the Severodonetsk district police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Luhansk region arrived at the scene to record the results of the shelling.

Information about the victims and destruction is being specified.

It is known that the enemy fired on Tsentralna, Pervomaiska, Yuvileina Streets in the village of Vrubivka using 122-mm mortars banned by the Minsk Agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants violated the ceasefire regime 29 times in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) as of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 1 military and 2 civilians were wounded.

3 civilians received contusions as a result of an enemy shell hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska.