Subway Will Operate 6 Hours A Day And Transport Only Workers Of Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Case Of

In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and an attempt by Russian troops to capture Kyiv, the subway in the capital will operate 6 hours a day and transport only workers of the city's critical infrastructure.

Ruslan Kandybor, director of the transport infrastructure department of the Kyiv City State Administration, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The subway at this time will transport people who work at critical infrastructure enterprises. It will be in the morning and in the evening. 6 hours. Three hours each at peak times. All other times the subway will be used as a shelter. The red metro line on the Left Bank will be stopped, since it is open and most vulnerable in case of bombing and rocket attacks," he said.

According to the official, also in the event of martial law, special bus routes will be introduced for employees of critical infrastructure enterprises.

He noted that buses that will not be used to transport such workers will be used to evacuate citizens from the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City Administration claims that there are 4,500 suitable shelters in Kyiv in case of a possible invasion.