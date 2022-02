Comprehensive inspection train runs at 385 km/h in acceleration test

Comprehensive inspection train runs at 385 km/h in acceleration test. Photo by Xinhua.

Comprehensive inspection train runs at 385 km/h in acceleration test. Photo by Xinhua.

A comprehensive inspection train has conducted an acceleration test on the Zhengzhou-Puyang section in Henan Province of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway, reaching a top speed of 385 kilometers per hour. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

With the length of 380 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway connects Zhengzhou of central China's Henan Province with Jinan of east China's Shandong Province.

Comprehensive inspection train runs at 385 km/h in acceleration test. Video Produced by Xinhua Global Service.