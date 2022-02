With the completion of the branch line for the Beijing Winter Olympics, the city's rail-transit system expanded to 27 lines at the end of 2021, running more than 10,000 trains and transporting nearly 10 million passengers every day, according to the Beijing Metro Network Control Center (BMNCC). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The data was shared with journalists from 36 domestic and overseas media outlets during a visit to the BMNCC, aimed at providing an insight into transportation in the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Beijing's first subway line started operating in 1969, and it was also the first in China. Since then, Beijing had built a safe, convenient, efficient and green rail-transit system with 27 lines.

Line 11, which opened in 2021 to provide transport to Winter Olympics venues, is a smart rail-transit demonstration line, featuring smart dispatching, smart operation and maintenance, cloud platforms and other infrastructure.

Across the city's rail-transit system, 10,700 trains are run on a daily basis, thereby ensuring efficiency of transport. Trains on 10 metro lines run at a minimum interval of two minutes during peak hours.

Compared with traveling by car, Beijing's rail-transit system reduces carbon emissions by 7.38 million tonnes per year, equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by 410 million trees, according to the BMNCC, which was put into use in 2007.