The Cabinet of Ministers approved the indexation of pensions by 14% from March 1.

The corresponding resolution was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the government is making a decision to index the pensions of more than 10 million Ukrainians. From March 1, indexation will be 14%," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision provides for the indexation of pensions for 8 million Ukrainians receiving insurance pensions and for 1.5 million military personnel.

Also, according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, from March 1, social pensions will be indexed in connection with an increase in the subsistence minimum.

Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the allowance for each child who is brought up in a large family, up to UAH 2,100.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has set the date for the annual indexation of pensions - March 1 from 2022.

The Ministry of Social Policy proposed to the Cabinet of Ministers to index pensions by 14% from March 1.