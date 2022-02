Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko believes that the appeal of the Russian State Duma to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" may become a pretext for another Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Why did he need such a decision by the State Duma? For political propaganda purposes. Firstly, he has a reason to recognize these illegal formations at any time. This allows him, in fact, to blackmail other participants in the Minsk process and the Normandy format. Secondly, this decision of the State Duma may become a pretext for another Russian invasion of Ukraine," the MP said.

Merezhko believes that in the conditions of Russian automatism, the decision of the State Duma could not be made without Putin's knowledge, and this is most likely part of his thoughtful provocative game.

“Of course, the decision of the State Duma violates the Minsk agreements and calls into question the entire Minsk negotiation process. This is a serious blow to the Minsk process. At the same time, Putin, allowing the adoption of such a decision by the State Duma, acted rather cunningly. He can always refer to the fact that decisions on the recognition of other states in Russia are the prerogative of the President, and he may not recognize, as requested by the State Duma, the so-called DPR-LPR,” the MP said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association Hryhorii Nemyria believes that Ukraine should demand the withdrawal of the appeal of the State Duma of Russia to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" in order to continue further negotiations within the Normandy format.