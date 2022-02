Russian Special Services May Be Involved In Cyberattack On Several Ukrainian Web Resources - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) states that Russian special services may be involved in a cyber attack on a number of Ukrainian web resources.

The press service of the SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the SSU is investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of DDOS attacks on Ukrainian banks and authorities.

"As part of the criminal proceedings, joint work is underway with the Office of the Prosecutor General on the fact that special and intelligence agencies of foreign special services have created a criminal organization to carry out unauthorized interference in the computer and information and telecommunication systems of state authorities," Illia Vitiuk, head of the SSU cybersecurity department, is quoted in the statement.

According to him, it is too early to talk about the identified intruders, since all the circumstances of the crime are being investigated within the framework of a criminal proceeding opened by the SSU.

“We see the trail of foreign intelligence services. Based on the current realities, the country that is interested in such image strikes against Ukraine is the Russian Federation. However, this still needs to be established,” Vitiuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police are investigating cyber attacks on a number of Ukrainian web resources.

On February 15, interruptions in the operation of web services of state banks were recorded.

Also, the Diia portal, the websites of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces were attacked.