President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees no change in the number of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders.

He said this during his broadcast of the telethon dedicated to the Day of Unity, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We don't see any changes now... We see a large accumulation of troops now. It hasn't changed in recent weeks. We see small rotations. I wouldn't call these rotations today a withdrawal of troops from the Russian Federation. We can't state what it is... I would not draw preliminary conclusions, as I asked many media outlets inside our state and abroad not to draw loud preliminary conclusions regarding the powerful escalation on February 16. It’s too early to rejoice, but what is happening is what our intelligence saw... We will state the withdrawal (of troops) when this happens. And there will be some short period in the reduction of these groups, military, equipment," the President said.

On February 15, U.S. President Joseph Biden said that American intelligence did not confirm the withdrawal of part of the troops by Russia from the borders of Ukraine, more than 150,000 military personnel remained in positions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that units of the Southern and Western military districts had begun returning to their permanent deployment points after exercises near the borders of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the further withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders of Ukraine depends on negotiations on Russian security guarantees, and Russia will not allow them to be delayed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reports that the U.S. does not see the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders with Ukraine.