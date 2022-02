Ukraine’s Oleksandr Abramenko has won a silver medal in the men's freestyle skiing aerials competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing (China).

The Ukrainian National Olympic Committee announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Incredibly wonderful news is coming from Olympic Beijing on the Ukrainian Unity Day: Ukrainian Oleksandr Abramenko has won a medal for his native country at the XXIV Winter Olympic Games. Our 2018 PyeongChang Olympic champion in the men's freestyle skiing aerials competition has won a silver medal for his native country," the statement said.

The Ukrainian National Olympic Committee’s President Serhii Bubka congratulated Abramenko, his mentor Enver Ablaev, and the Olympic team's specialists on the medal, thanked the athlete for his true fighting spirit, and congratulated the entire country on this great Olympic achievement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has wished Ukrainian athletes success at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and said that he expects good performances and victories.

The Winter Olympic games are being held from February 4 to 20, 2022.