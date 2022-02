President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctions imposed against the editor-in-chief of the Strana.ua online publication Ihor Huzhva, Strana.ua publishing companies, bloggers Anatolii Shariy, and his wife Olha Shariy and mother-in-law Alla Bondarenko.

This is stated in decree of the head of state No. 57 of February 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decree put into effect the decision of the NSDC of December 30 "On Amendments to Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)".

Thus, in total, 13 restrictive measures were applied against Huzhva and Anna Solntseva, Liubov Lukashyna by the decision of the NSDC: blocking of assets; restriction of trading operations; restriction, partial or complete termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; suspension of economic and monetary obligations; cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for the implementation of a certain type of activity, in particular, the cancellation or suspension of special permits for the use of subsoil; prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests.

It also introduced a ban or restriction on the entry of foreign non-military ships and warships into the territorial sea of ​​Ukraine, its internal waters, ports, aircraft - into the airspace of Ukraine or landing on the territory of Ukraine; prohibition of issuing permits, licenses of the National Bank for investments in a foreign state, placement of currency values ​​on accounts and deposits in the territory of a foreign state; termination of the issuance of permits, licenses for import into Ukraine from a foreign state or export from Ukraine of currency values ​​and restriction of cash withdrawal on payment cards issued by residents of a foreign state; prohibition of technology transfer, rights to objects of intellectual property rights; deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of awarding.

The decree also applied other sanctions that correspond to the principles of their application established by the law "On Sanctions" (blocking by Internet providers of access to web resources/services hosted on domains and subdomains strana.ua, strana.news, strana.one, strana.digital , strana.today, other web resources/services that provide access to the Strana.ua portal (trademark, its graphic reproduction), a web resource/service similar (identical) in content, as well as restriction by electronic service providers (social networks) access from the territory of Ukraine to the content posted on the web pages/channels Facebook.com/gazetastranaua, @strana.ua, vk.com/stranaua, ok.ru/stranaua).

Sanctions were also extended against legal entities - Strana.ua publishing companies: Lasmak LLC, Majeri, Smart Media Network.

Restrictive measures have also been strengthened against Information Agency. Shariy.net LLC.

It was decided to limit access from the territory of Ukraine to the content posted on Shariy's web pages and channels by electronic service providers (social networking services).

It concerns Shariy's channels on YouTube, pages on Facebook, Telegram channel and his Twitter microblog.

Internet providers block access to web resources and services hosted on domains and subdomains sharij.net, sharij.online, sharij.com.ua, other web resources and services that provide access to the Sharij.net portal (trademark, its graphic reproduction).

Similar restrictions apply to the social platforms of Shariy's wife Olha.

Sanctions were also extended against Olha’s mother Alla.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the NSDC to impose sanctions against Strana.ua editor-in-chief Huzhva, bloggers Shariy and his wife.