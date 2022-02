Chinese lawmakers voted to pass an anti-organized crime law to strengthen efforts to combat and eradicate organized crime in line with the rule of law, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The law, which comes into force on May 1, 2022, was approved at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the NPC National People’s Congress. The law includes provisions on criteria for defining various types of "soft violence", such as organized panic and crowd gathering to create a clamor for illegal influences, as well as the responsibilities of regulators in various industries.

In accordance with the law, an improved long-term mechanism for preventing and combating organized crime in industries will be created, which also provides for increased supervision and management of industries and spheres where organized.