More than 75% of the adult population of Kyiv were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Health Hanna Starostenko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, in Kyiv, more than 75% of the adult population has been vaccinated. That is, we can already talk about the formation of herd immunity,” she said.

Starostenko noted that at the moment the level of hospitalization of patients with coronavirus in the capital is quite low, it is approximately 33%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, the Ministry of Health reported that 50% of the adult population of Ukraine had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On February 15, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 31,513 over February 14 to 4,603,930, and the number of deaths increased by 310 over February 14 to 103,565; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 6%, and the number of new deaths increased by 1.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 16, a total of 4,603,930 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 103,565 deaths; 3,839,314 had recovered.

On February 15, a total of 31,513 new disease cases were recorded, 310 people died, and 27,684 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 15, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those recovered (31,513 vs 27,684).

At the same time, on February 15, a total of 3,640 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 92.7% over February 14.