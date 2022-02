The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed to create a single information platform UArazom (UAtogether) to ensure daily informing the population about the state of the security situation, measures taken to strengthen the defense capability of the state and organize proper outreach on the activities of state bodies to ensure the safety of citizens.

This is stated in order of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 147 dated February 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, central government bodies, as well as, with the consent of other interested authorities, regional, Kyiv City State Administrations, local governments, the National Public Television and Radio Company, the Ukrinform news agency and the Rada TV channel, starting from February 15 to create a the UArazom unified information platform for strategic communication.

The government also instructed the authorities on February 16-20 to place the UArazom banner on regional and national TV channels, websites and web pages of public authorities on social networks.

Starting from February 15, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Culture, the central authorities should ensure the holding of daily briefings on the situation at the state border and the state of affairs in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Besides, from February 15, it was instructed to organize thematic patriotic flash mobs in social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the TV channels will hold the UArazom telethon on Unity Day, February 16.