If Russia Officially Recognizes LPR And DPR, Additional Territorial Claims Against Ukraine Will Arise - EU Del

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, said that if Russia officially recognizes the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic", additional territorial claims against Ukraine will arise.

He wrote about this in his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If formalised, would constitute additional territorial claims on Ukraine," Maasikas commented on the Russian State Duma's appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin "on the need to recognize the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Duma of Russia asked Putin to recognize the DPR and LPR.