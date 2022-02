The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Defense to accelerate the completion of the creation of a territorial defense system.

This is stated in order of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 147 dated February 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Defense to expedite the completion of the creation of a territorial defense system and ensure the functioning of this system, adequate resource provision of measures to prepare citizens for national resistance.

It is noted that the deadline for completing the order is until the end of April.

The Cabinet of Ministers also instructed the Ministry of Defense to ensure, from March 1, an increase in the monetary provision of the military personnel of the Armed Forces by 30% and bringing to 20% from the beginning of 2022 an increase in the monetary provision of the military personnel of the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard.

According to Presidential Decree No. 53 of February 14 "On urgent measures to consolidate the Ukrainian society," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure an increase in the military's financial support by 30% from March 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 53 of February 14 "On urgent measures to consolidate the Ukrainian society", according to which February 16, 2022 was declared the Day of Unity.

TV channels will hold a UArazom (UAtogether) telethon on Unity Day.

The Cabinet of Ministers also instructed to create a UArazom (UAtogether) single information platform for daily reporting on the security situation and invited the Council of Churches to hold a joint prayer service for Ukraine on February 16.