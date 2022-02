TV channels will hold a UArazom (UAtogether) telethon on Unity Day, February 16.

This is stated in order of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 147 dated February 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the holding of the UAtogether telethon by national and regional TV and radio companies from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Cabinet of Ministers also instructed the authorities to ensure the raising of the State Flag of Ukraine on administrative buildings in all population centers and the illumination of administrative buildings in the evening with the colors of the flag.

Educational institutions will hold events dedicated to the consolidation of Ukrainian society, in particular, a unity lesson (February 16) and a media literacy lesson (February 17-18), meetings with the defenders of Ukraine and other patriotic events.

The Cabinet of Ministers also instructed the Ministry of Culture and the State Film Agency to ensure the holding of a marathon of films created during the independence of Ukraine on the screens of cinemas and TV channels on February 16-20.

Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to organize and hold round-table meetings, performances by creative teams and other events aimed at consolidating Ukrainian society in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions on February 15-28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 53 of February 14 "On urgent measures to consolidate Ukrainian society", according to which February 16, 2022 was declared the Day of Unity.