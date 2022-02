The State Duma of Russia is asking Putin to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

The press service of the State Duma has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The members of the State Duma at the plenary session supported the draft resolution "On the appeal of the State Duma" to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic," the statement says.

The members of the State Duma believe that the recognition of the DPR and LPR will create grounds for ensuring security guarantees and protecting the inhabitants of the republics from external threats, as well as for strengthening international peace and regional stability in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and will initiate the process of international recognition of both states.

"The State Duma expresses its unequivocal and consolidated support for the adequate measures taken for humanitarian purposes to support residents of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine who have expressed a desire to speak and write in Russian, who want to respect freedom of religion, and who do not agree with the actions of the Ukrainian authorities that violate their rights and freedoms," the statement said.

The members of the State Duma consider the recognition of the DPR and LPR to be justified and morally justified.

The press service notes that over the past years, on the basis of the will of the people, democratic bodies and states with all the attributes of legitimate power have been built in the republics.

The decision to recognize the republics of Donbas is proposed to be taken by the President of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against 33 candidates to the State Duma of Russia from the occupied Donbas and Crimea.