The Verkhovna Rada calls on international organizations, governments and parliaments of foreign states to condemn Russia's actions aimed at the groundless expansion of military aggression against Ukraine.

A total of 326 MPs voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 7045, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Ukrainian parliament appeals to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the governments and parliaments of foreign states and calls to:

- continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders and the need for a peaceful resolution of the armed conflict provoked by Russia on the basis of the norms and principles of international law using existing negotiation formats;

- continue to provide political support to Ukraine, including through visits at the level of heads of states, governments and parliaments, as well as leaders of international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies;

- strengthen and accelerate the provision of comprehensive, including defense, assistance to Ukraine aimed at strengthening Ukraine's ability to respond to the aggravation of the security situation from Russia;

- carry out active political and diplomatic efforts, exchange of information and practical steps in order to keep the Russian Federation in the framework of the peace negotiation process;

- call on Russia to withdraw military forces and weapons from the border with Ukraine and from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, to stop military exercises in the sea areas around Ukraine and to remove obstacles to international maritime trade;

- increase sanctions pressure on Russia as an important element of comprehensive efforts to contain the aggressor state and preserve the European security architecture based on respect for the norms and principles of international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States is temporarily moving the embassy from Kyiv to Lviv due to Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine.