The Verkhovna Rada is asking international organizations not to recognize any decisions of Russia that will relate to the recognition of the independence of self-proclaimed entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A total of 331 MPs voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 7048, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic are the occupation administrations of Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by the occupier, so the Verkhovna Rada considers it impossible to conduct direct negotiations with the leaders of these formations in the temporarily occupied territories.

"Therefore, we believe that the statements of the Russian Federation that the State Duma plans to decide on the recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is another attempt to destroy the international legal order based on the UN Charter," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Parliament appeals to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, governments and parliaments of foreign states and calls to:

- confirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the inviolability of its internal internationally recognized borders;

- not to recognize any decisions of Russia that will relate to the recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed entities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions;

- resolutely condemn any actions of Russia aimed at worsening the situation in the world in general and in Ukraine in particular;

- consider the issues of legal grounds for Russia's stay as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and hold an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on escalation of the conflict on the state borders of Ukraine;

- urgently apply additional sanctions against Russia to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a draft appeal of the lower house of parliament to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need for Russia to recognize the so-called LPR and DPR has been submitted to the State Duma.