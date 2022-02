Russian Defense Ministry Announces Return Of Units Of Southern And Western Military Districts To Bases After E

The Russian Ministry of Defense announces the return of units of the Southern and Western military districts to bases after the exercises.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced this in a statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons. Separate units will march on their own as part of military columns," the statement says.

It is also noted that a complex of large-scale measures for the operational training of troops and forces continues in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Almost all military districts, fleets and airborne troops take part in them.

As part of the test of the reaction forces of the Union State on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, a joint Russian-Belarusian exercise Union Resolve-2022 is being held.

The troops of the Eastern military district and the Airborne Forces participating in this exercises, in cooperation with the Belarusian armed forces, are working out the issues of repelling aggression against the Union State during a defensive operation.

A live firing stage is planned at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground on February 19.

During this event, the Marine Corps brigade, together with formations and military units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, with the support of operational-tactical and army aviation, will work out the tasks of conducting a defensive battle and performing maneuvers in other directions.

Military attaches for defense at the embassies of foreign states in the Republic of Belarus and media representatives were invited to the practical actions as observers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, the General Staff noted that about 120,000 Russian troops were stationed near the Ukrainian border.