Staff members repair a broken porcelain at the archaeological workstation under the management office of Yuanmingyuan in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang.

Beijing unearthed about 5,000 pieces (sets) of cultural relics in 2021, a spokesperson with the city's cultural heritage bureau said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"New progress has been made in archaeological work and conservation of major sites", – Liu Hongchang, spokesperson of Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau, told.

"The city conducted 120 excavations covering an area of 116,000 square meters last year", – he said.

"Four archaeological sites in Beijing – Zhoukoudian site, Liulihe River site, Dabaotai Tomb of Han Dynasty and Dingling Mausoleum of Ming Dynasty – were selected among China's top 100 archaeology findings of the past century last year", – Liu noted.

The first Beijing Public Archaeology Season was successfully held to create more public awareness of archaeology, Liu said, noting that more efforts will be made to advance the development of cultural heritage undertakings in the Chinese capital this year.