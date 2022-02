A staff member cleans snow outside the Zhangjiakou Mountain Press Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Peng Ziyang.

They are out of public view and working without receiving credit or fame. But their hard works have contributed to the success of the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The people who worked behind the scenes are the real heroes of Beijing 2022.

Staff members clean the ice rink during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group B match between China and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China. Photo by Xinhua/Meng Yongmin.

A staff member works prior to women's snowboard cross seeding of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Hu Huhu.

Staff members maintain the course in snow for the mixed team snowboard cross of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu.

Janghyuk Park of South Korea is helped off the ice rink by the medical staff after falling out of rink during the men's 1,000m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Li Ga.

Staff members clean the ice field after the ice hockey women's Group B match between China and Japan at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Yuguo.

Brianna Decker of the United States is helped off the ice rink by medical staff during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Finland and the United States at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China. Photo by Xinhua/Meng Yongmin.

Staff members clean the ice rink with assorted tools during the break of an ice hockey game at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Li Ran.

Staff members carry their tools to clean the ice rink during the break of an ice hockey game at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Li Ran.

