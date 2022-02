Many Leaders Hinting To Ukraine Not To Raise NATO Membership Issue - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says many leaders are hinting to Ukraine that membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should not be raised.

He said this at a press conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, many journalists and leaders are a little hinting to Ukraine that it is possible not to take risks and not raise the issue of future membership in the Alliance, because these risks are associated with Russia's reaction," the President noted.

At the same time, he added that the decision to join NATO depends only on Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko admitted the possibility of Ukraine refusing NATO membership in order to avoid a war with Russia.

The Foreign Ministry considers Prystaiko's words about Ukraine's possible refusal to join NATO to be an unsuccessful wording.

The Foreign Ministry also states that for the sake of peace and the preservation of the lives of its citizens, Ukraine is ready to enter into any format of dialogues with countries and international organizations, but the key issue for Ukraine is the issue of security guarantees.

Earlier, Russia demanded "security guarantees" from the West in the form of commitments that Ukraine would not become a member of NATO.