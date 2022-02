Germany Urging Ukraine To Hold Direct Talks With Russia Over Threat Of Invasion

Germany calls on Ukraine to hold direct talks with Russia because of the possible threat of Russian invasion.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow are very important. We are ready for a serious dialogue with the Russian Federation on European security issues," he said.

According to him, Germany is waiting for Russia's reaction to the security guarantees of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which were provided to it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States are ready to help Ukraine in the event of an escalation of the conflict in the Donbas by Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the initiative to become a mediator in negotiations with Russia.