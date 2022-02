Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has assured Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov of the absence of threats to Ukraine from Belarus.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 14, Reznikov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.

It is noted that the conversation took place to restore the atmosphere of dialogue, reduce the degree of public manifestations and ensure security in the region.

"The heads of the defense departments discussed the implementation of measures to increase confidence and transparency during military exercises near the state border. As well as the exclusion of possible incidents and mutual information about the occurrence of emergency situations," the statement said.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine informed the Belarusian colleague about the course of the Zametil 2022 command and staff exercises, emphasizing their defensive nature.

In order to strengthen mutual trust, the parties agreed on the visit of the defense attaché of the Republic of Belarus to Ukraine to the events of the Zametil 2022 exercises, as well as the visit of the defense attaché of Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus to the events of the Belarusian-Russian exercises "Allied Resolve 2022".

The ministers also agreed to continue contacts to develop relations in the defense sphere in the spirit of good neighborliness.

"I thank my colleague Viktor Khrenin for a frank conversation. I have repeatedly stressed that relations between the Ukrainian and Belarusian peoples are special. Our feelings are very warm. Any threats or provocations from Ukraine against Belarus are excluded, it is simply impossible. Viktor Gennadievich also assured me of the absence of risks and threats for Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. We discussed the things that are now on the agenda and determined the algorithm for further interaction. I take this as a positive signal and the first step towards fruitful cooperation," Reznikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 2, the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus began joint exercises on the territory of Belarus.