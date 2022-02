The Verkhovna Rada intends to give assessment to the Minsk Agreements and demand the fulfillment of obligations under the Budapest Memorandum (USA, UK, Russia, Ukraine) by member countries.

The corresponding proposal was submitted to the conciliation council by the leader of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association Yuliya Tymoshenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I made two proposals. The first is to give an assessment by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the Minsk Agreements and take some responsibility by the parliament in order to create some legal basis for the negotiation process of the President, other officials on the Minsk Agreements, which directly threaten independence and existence of our state. And second: to jointly apply to the guarantor countries of the Budapest Memorandum with a demand to fulfill those guarantees," she said.

On the abovementioned issues it is intended to create a working group to develop two documents.

The members of the conciliation council supported the relevant proposals.

Recall that the Budapest Memorandum is a memorandum on security guarantees in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, signed by Ukraine, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States in 1994.

According to the memorandum, the US, Russia and the UK committed to:

- respect the independence, sovereignty and existing borders of Ukraine;

- refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine; none of their weapons will ever be used against Ukraine, except in self-defense or in any other way, in accordance with the UN Charter;

- to refrain from economic pressure aimed at subordinating to their own interests the exercise by Ukraine of the rights inherent in its sovereignty and thus gaining any advantages;

- seek immediate action by the UN Security Council to provide assistance to Ukraine if it becomes a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression using nuclear weapons;

- not to use nuclear weapons both against Ukraine and against other states parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, except in the case of an attack on them, their and trust territories, armed forces, their allies;

- hold consultations in the case of a situation that raises the issue of these obligations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was dissatisfied with all the points of the Minsk Agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Zelenskyy's dissatisfaction as follows: "The current President recently said that he does not like a single point from these Minsk Agreements. Well, like it, don't like it - be patient, my beauty. Must comply. It will not work out differently."