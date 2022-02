Putin's Spokesman Peskov Says Ukraine's Refusal To Join NATO Would Help Formulate More Meaningful Response To

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, says Ukraine's confirmed refusal to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would help formulate a more meaningful response to Russian concerns.

The TASS news agency has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Certainly, somehow fixed, confirmed refusal of Ukraine from the idea of ​​joining NATO... Of course, this would be a step that would significantly contribute to formulating a more meaningful response to Russian concerns," Peskov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kkingdom Vadym Prystaiko admitted the possibility of Ukraine refusing NATO membership in order to avoid a war with Russia.

The Foreign Ministry considers Prystaiko's words about Ukraine's possible refusal to join NATO to be an unsuccessful wording.

The Foreign Ministry also states that for the sake of peace and the preservation of the lives of its citizens, Ukraine is ready to enter into any format of dialogues with countries and international organizations, but the key issue for Ukraine is the issue of security guarantees.

Earlier, Russia demanded "security guarantees" from the West in the form of commitments that Ukraine would not become a member of NATO.