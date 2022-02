Rada Not Discussing Issue Of Canceling Ukraine's Course For NATO Membership - Stefanchuk

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk declares that the issue of canceling Ukraine's course to acquire membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), enshrined in the Constitution, is not being discussed in parliament.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As far as I know, as of today, no issues are being discussed regarding changes to the Constitution of Ukraine regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO," the Speaker said.

He called the sovereign right of each country to determine the direction of its development.

In his opinion, no one has the right to point out "red lines" or the impossibility of making certain decisions of a sovereign state.

Stefanchuk said that the Rada is acting in full accordance with the Constitution, which clearly defines Ukraine's course towards NATO membership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the words of Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko regarding Ukraine's possible refusal to join NATO to be an unsuccessful wording.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Prystaiko admitted the possibility of Ukraine abandoning NATO membership in order to avoid a war with Russia.