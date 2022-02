Flights From Boryspil Airport Carried Out In Regular Mode

Flights from the Boryspil international airport (Kyiv region) as of the morning of February 14 are carried out in a regular mode.

This is evidenced by the data of the airport scoreboard, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, as of 09:30 a.m. on February 14, flights are operating as scheduled.

On February 14, the Kyiv-Doha flight, which was supposed to depart at 03:40 p.m., was canceled, while the Kyiv-Doha flight, which was supposed to take off at 04:40 p.m., will be operated as scheduled.

The Doha-Kyiv flight was also canceled, the arrival of which is scheduled for 02:15 p.m., while the Doha-Kyiv flight, which is scheduled to arrive at 03:30 p.m., is expected at 03:01 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 16.6 billion to guarantee flights in the airspace of Ukraine.

On February 13, Boryspil Airport reported that it was operating normally, ensuring aviation security in full.

At the same time, KLM airline canceled all its flights from February 13 to 17.

Fly-Dubai has changed schedules from February 14 to 28: arrival at 05:25 p.m. instead of 10:35 p.m., departure at 06:25 p.m. instead of 11:25 p.m.

Qatar Airways XQR 295 and 296 - flight canceled on February 14 because a larger aircraft will operate as scheduled.

Air Astana has changed the schedule of flight XKC 201 202.

On February 13, the plane of the SkyUp airline, performing the Funchal - Boryspil flight, landed in Chisinau due to the prohibition of the owner of the aircraft from flying into the airspace of Ukraine.