The mascots of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Shuey Rhon Rhon made of paper in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Qing.

Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games' official mascot, and Shuey Rhon Rhon, mascot of the Paralympic Winter Games, are topping trends on China's Internet platforms, and the fervor for the mascots epitomizes Chinese people's increasing enthusiasm towards winter sports. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Li Xue is an inheritor of paper pleating and paper folding art in Shenyang. She ingeniously makes the mascots with paper after a series of procedures including selecting materials, cutting, pleating, shaping and assembling. Li hopes her paper-pleating artwork can present the beauty of China's intangible cultural heritage and the charm of the Winter Olympics, as well as help to spread of Olympic Winter Games.

Li Xue shows a mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen and a mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Shuey Rhon Rhon, both made of paper in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Qing.

Li Xue makes a mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen with paper in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province Photo by Xinhua/Yang Qing.

The mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen made of paper in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Qing.

Children look at mascots of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Shuey Rhon Rhon made of paper in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Qing.

Li Xue shows a mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen made of paper in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Qing.

The mascot of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Shuey Rhon Rhon made of paper in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Qing.