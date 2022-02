Defense Of Soldier Riabchuk Suspected Of Shooting National Guardsmen Claims That He Gave All His Previous Test

The defense of the conscript soldier of the National Guard Artemii Riabchuk, who is suspected of killing four military men, one civilian and wounding five more military men in the territory of the Production Association Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after A.M. Makarov (YUZHMASH) in Dnipro, states that he refused all the testimony given earlier to the investigation due to that gave them under psychological pressure.

Tamila Ulianova, a new lawyer for Riabchuk, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Because he was subjected to psychological pressure," the lawyer said.

According to her, it was carried out when he gave such testimony.

At the same time, the lawyer did not specify from whom exactly such pressure was carried out.

"From whom, let the investigation find out," Ulianova said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, soldier Riabchuk, suspected of killing four military men and a civilian and wounding five more military men in the territory of YUZHMASH, retracted all previous testimony.

The State Bureau of Investigation considers military hazing to be the main version of the shooting of servicemen in Dnipro by a conscript soldier of the National Guard Artemii Riabchuk.

The State Bureau of Investigation also intends to conduct a psychiatric examination of Riabchuk.