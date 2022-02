Lithuania To Provide Ukraine With Additional Defense Support Due To Threat Of Russian Invasion

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with additional defense support due to the threat of a Russian invasion.

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte announced this at a briefing following a trip to Luhansk region with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are increasing the number of military instructors in Ukraine and providing additional equipment and weapons for Ukraine," the Prime Minister of Lithuania said.

She noted that in the near future Lithuania will provide Ukraine with the Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the Prime Minister of Lithuania, she hopes that Ukraine will never use them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and the Czech Republic provided Ukraine with additional defense support due to the threat from Russia.

European countries that have not yet provided Ukraine with defense support are considering such solutions.