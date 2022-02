The Ministry of Economy estimates GDP growth in 2021 at 3.2%.

First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced this during a meeting of the Congress Presidium in Kharkiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Against this background, real GDP grew by 3.2%. Which means the growth of real GDP for every Ukrainian. First of all, this is income growth," she said.

At that, the Minister noted that the average salary increased by 21% over the year and amounted to UAH 14,000.

According to her, inflation last year was high, but by the end of the year the situation will stabilize, and it will be possible to reach a figure of 5%, and the public debt has fallen to below 50% of GDP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October-December 2021, according to recent data, real gross domestic product increased by 5.9% compared to the same period in 2020.