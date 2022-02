Former President Petro Poroshenko has called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a deserter.

He said this after the decision of the Court of Appeal at a rally of his supporters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"He not just wasn’t in the army. He was a deserter and remains it," Poroshenko said.

He noted that in this regard, Zelenskyy hates ordinary people.

Poroshenko also criticized the position of Zelenskyy, who said that only professionals should be in the territorial defense forces.

"There must be people in the territorial defense," Poroshenko said.

He added that professionals should be in power.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the measure of restraint in the form of a personal recognizance for former President Petro Poroshenko.

Thus, Poroshenko will remain without a passport for traveling abroad for the time being, he is also forbidden to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without permission.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces declined to say whether the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is on the military register.