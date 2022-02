The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the measure of restraint in the form of a personal recognizance for former President Petro Poroshenko.

This decision was made by a panel of three judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decision of the Pecherskyi Court... to be left unchanged," the presiding judge announced the decision.

The appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office and Poroshenko's defense were dismissed by the court.

Thus, Poroshenko will remain without a passport for traveling abroad for the time being, he is also forbidden to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without permission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv banned Poroshenko from traveling abroad.

The ex-President is obliged to arrive at every request to the court, to the prosecutor and the investigator, not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv without the appropriate permission.

Poroshenko is also required to deposit a passport for traveling abroad.

Poroshenko is suspected of having facilitated the activities of terrorist organizations of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "People's Republics" by acting on a prior agreement with a group of people, in particular from among the representatives of the top leadership of Russia.