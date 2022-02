Ukraine does not plan to introduce a lockdown amid an increase in the incidence due to the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the incidence of COVID-19, including the Omicron strain, continues to grow, but the number of hospitalized patients does not increase.

“There will be no lockdown. We are working in an adaptive quarantine that provides for a “red zone,” said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

According to him, if there is a sufficient amount of a vaccine against coronavirus infection, it is inappropriate to talk about a lockdown throughout the country.

He added that as soon as the vaccination rate in the country reaches 70%, it will be possible to forget about adaptive quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan to introduce total lockdowns in the future.

On February 10, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 41,229 over February 9 to 4,462,970, and the number of deaths increased by 236 over February 9 to 102,403; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.1%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 15.7%.