IMF Mission Will Visit Ukraine In Q1 Subject To Implementation Of Stand-By Program

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the issues of the second revision of the stand-by program may visit Ukraine in the first quarter of this year, subject to the implementation of the program.

IMF representative Gerry Rice said this at a briefing in Washington, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The second review mission will take place in the first quarter of this year, provided that sufficient progress is made to meet the goals of the program," he said.

However, Rice noted that the exact date is still unknown.

He also expressed hope for a speedy reduction of tension around Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said that he hopes for the arrival of an International Monetary Fund mission to Ukraine in the near future.

On November 22, 2021, the IMF Board of Directors approved the completion of the first review of the stand-by program and the allocation of a tranche of USD 700 million to Ukraine.

Besides, the IMF extended the program until the end of June 2022.

An 18-month stand-by program with Ukraine with access to 3.6 billion SDRs (equivalent to about USD 5 billion) was approved on June 9, 2020 to provide balance of payments and budget support as Ukrainian authorities grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous program ended on December 8, 2021.