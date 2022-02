Russia confirmed the lifting of blocking of part of the Sea of ​​Azov.

Nataliya Humeniuk, speaker of the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"At the moment, we have confirmation from the State Hydrography Department that Russia has canceled the preliminary announcement of the closure of the southern part of the Sea of ​​Azov for military maneuvers," she said.

At the same time, the Maritime Guard has no information about the lifting of the blocking of part of the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is protesting against Russia's decision to block part of the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait under the pretext of conducting naval exercises.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that when Russian ships would be unable to calmly enter civilized ports, they will understand the price of their impudence.