Biden Calls On U.S. Citizens To Immediately Leave Ukraine

President of the United States Joseph Biden has called on U.S. citizens to immediately leave Ukraine.

He said this in an interview of NBC News, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Biden ruled out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States has evacuated families of its diplomats and a part of secondary personnel of the embassy.

The U.S. Department of State had already several times recommended its citizens to leave Ukraine.