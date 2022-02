Beijing 2022 organizers have vowed to deliver a sustainable and eco-friendly Games. In line with this commitment, snowmaking has been adopted at some of the Beijing 2022 venues. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese researchers develop snowmaking technologies for 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by Xinhua.

Artificial snow was first used at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Winter Games. Around 90% of snow used at the Alpine skiing venue for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics was artificial.

Chinese researchers have also devoted plenty of efforts to bringing about artificial snow that meets Olympic standards.

