Ukraine Counting On Lithuania's Support For Energy Security In Context Of Nord Stream-2 Certification

Ukraine is counting on Lithuania's support for energy security in the context of certification of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We also counting on Lithuania's support in matters of energy security of Ukraine, in particular, in preventing the use of any exceptions from the 3rd EU energy package in the context of the efforts of the operator of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline to obtain exceptions from the standard certification conditions," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Nord Stream-2 is a weapon in a hybrid war that will be used not only against Ukraine, but also against European countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urges Germany not to issue documents for certification of the Russian Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.