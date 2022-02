No Anti-Corruption Agency Recovers More Money Than It Receives In Funding – Sytnyk

No anti-corruption agency has returned more money to the state budget than the amount of funding it receives.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Director Artem Sytnyk announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No anti-corruption agency has returned more to the budget than the amount of funding it received," Sytnyk said.

He added that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau recovered UAH 840 million in the second half of 2021, when it receive UAH 1 billion in funding.

"We return the same amount or more than the funding that is provided to us," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, criminal proceedings investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have resulted in the return of UAH 2.81 billion to the state.