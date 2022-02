Foreign Ministry Protesting Against Russia's Decision To Block Part Of Black And Azov Seas And Kerch Strait Un

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is protesting against Russia's decision to block part of the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait under the pretext of conducting naval exercises.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressing its strong protest in connection with the decision of the Russian Federation to block part of the waters of the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait under the pretext of conducting naval exercises," the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the area of ​​maneuvers, unprecedented in terms of coverage, practically makes navigation in both seas impossible.

"It is about a significant and unreasonable complication of international shipping, primarily commercial, which can cause complex economic and social consequences, primarily for the ports of Ukraine," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry says that such aggressive actions of the Russian Federation as part of its hybrid war against Ukraine are unacceptable.

According to the statement, Russia demonstrates an open disregard for the norms and principles of international law, in particular the norms of the United Nations Charter, resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

It is noted that Ukraine will work together with partners, primarily the countries of the Black Sea region, to ensure that such actions of Russia receive a proper assessment and response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has addressed head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Zbigniew Rau requesting to prepare a report on issuing passports in the temporarily occupied territories in eastern Ukraine by Russia.