Lithuania Will Supply Ukraine With Stinger MANPADS And Portable Thermal Imagers, And Will Continue To Increase

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Lithuania will supply Ukraine with American Stinger man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) and portable thermal imagers, and would continue to increase defense support.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I would like to thank the Lithuanian side for its readiness to supply Ukraine with Stinger man-portable air defense systems, portable thermal imagers and other equipment. We consider such very timely and effective assistance as a manifestation of solidarity with Ukraine,” the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, Shmyhal did not specify the number of weapons planned for delivery.

According to Simonyte, Lithuania will increase assistance to Ukraine in the field of defense, in particular, it will increase the number of military instructors and will provide additional weapons and military equipment.

The Prime Minister thanked Lithuania for helping to strengthen its defense capability, in particular for helping to rehabilitate wounded soldiers and restore a school in Avdiivka (Donetsk region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States allowed the Baltic countries to send American-made weapons to Ukraine.