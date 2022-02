NACB Receives Videotape Of Conversation Between Police Officers And MP Trukhin Following Accident In Kyiv

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has obtained the videotape of the conversation that took place between Member of Parliament Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People faction) and police officers after a traffic accident involving Trukhin.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Director Artem Sytnyk announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The case was registered by the prosecutor general immediately after the media investigation. The NACB was placed in charge of the investigation... We have received the videotape. The investigation is underway," Sytnyk said.

According to him, the priority investigative measures in the bribery case against Trukhin have already been performed.

"Interrogations were also conducted," Sytnyk said.

He did not provide details of the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau intends to establish the authenticity of the videotape of the conversation between Trukhin and a police officer.