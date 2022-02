President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the accumulation of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders as psychological pressure from Russia.

The Presidential Office announced this in a statement following the meeting of the head of state with members of the European Business Association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We believe that the accumulation of troops at the borders is psychological pressure from our neighbors. We do not see anything new in this. As for the risks, there are risks and they have not ended since 2014. The question is the degree of these risks and how we react to them," said the President during the meeting.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is doing its best to strengthen its defense capability and be able to respond to any developments.

According to him, in particular, planned exercises are being held, and measures are being taken to improve the provision of troops.

"Today we have enough forces and weapons to adequately defend our state without involving anyone else by the military," the President stressed.

According to the head of state, the economic situation in Ukraine today is stable, which is reflected in the strengthening of the hryvnia.

In addition, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma noted that the nearest plans of the authorities include the launch of a program to subsidize the interest rate for the consumer.

There are also plans to stimulate the construction of new housing, carry out thermal modernization of residential buildings, locate the production of electric vehicles in Ukraine, which will be implemented through the mechanism of affordable loans.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 2, the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus began joint exercises on the territory of Belarus.