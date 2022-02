Fintech company Kaspi.kz (Kazakhstan) has submitted documents to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for the purchase of 100% of the Ukrainian BTA Bank (a subsidiary of the Kazakh BTA Bank).

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the National Bank of Ukraine.

"In December 2021, the National Bank of Ukraine received a notification and a package of documents on the intention to acquire the authorized capital in BTA Bank JSC in the amount of 100% by Kaspi.kz joint-stock company (the Republic of Kazakhstan)," the regulator said.

The National Bank has started considering a package of documents within the framework of the procedures established by the legislation of Ukraine.

The NBU reviews the documents submitted for the approval of a substantial participation and makes a decision within two months from the date of receipt of the full package of relevant documents in the manner determined by the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the controller of BTA Bank JSC is Kenes Rakishev, a citizen of Kazakhstan.

In December last year, the National Bank refused the citizen of the Republic of Belarus, Mikalai Varabei, to agree on the acquisition of a significant participation in the amount of 100% in the authorized capital of BTA Bank JSC.